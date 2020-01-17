ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 3.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. 942,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,882. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

