8,400 Shares in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GMS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of GMS by 26.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GMS by 419.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.11. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,945. GMS Inc has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

