800 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after acquiring an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ball by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after acquiring an additional 632,619 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,600 shares of company stock worth $3,691,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

