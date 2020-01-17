5,600 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

