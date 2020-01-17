$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.32 million and the highest is $55.81 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $212.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,164. The company has a quick ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

