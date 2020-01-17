$491.27 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post $491.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.70 million and the lowest is $489.20 million. Argo Group reported sales of $483.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,382,000 after acquiring an additional 563,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Argo Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Argo Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 222,557 shares during the period.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 119,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

