$428.88 Million in Sales Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post sales of $428.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.76 million and the highest is $429.00 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $394.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,982. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

