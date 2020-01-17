$417.57 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce $417.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $267.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,191,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,261. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 23,107,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,435,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

