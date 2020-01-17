$4.53 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.83 and the lowest is $4.07. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $20.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.33 to $21.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

NYSE:TDG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $634.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,484. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $341.75 and a one year high of $634.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.79 and its 200-day moving average is $535.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

