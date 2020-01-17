3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 96.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,134,000 after buying an additional 396,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,176. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

