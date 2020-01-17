3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.08

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $291.08 and traded as high as $301.00. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 752,667 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

