$38.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report $38.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the lowest is $37.92 million. Nlight posted sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year sales of $172.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $172.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $187.69 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,212. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,982. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

