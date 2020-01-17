329,341 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 329,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,646,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Fis Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

