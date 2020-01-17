31,742 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Nike makes up approximately 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 233,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $103.85. 316,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.