$296.14 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce sales of $296.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the highest is $306.92 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $357.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

SLCA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,445. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $428.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Peter Clark Bernard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

