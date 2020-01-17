2,952 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 231,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 211,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. 135,704 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5046 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

