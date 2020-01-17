2,700 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. 921,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

