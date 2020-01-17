22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 10.7% Higher

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14, 5,440,807 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,247,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.