22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 10.7% Higher

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14, 5,440,807 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,247,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.