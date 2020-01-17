2,136 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,494 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

