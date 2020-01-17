$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 234,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.52. 1,050,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,723. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

