1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 31,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

