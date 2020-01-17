180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,284,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,955. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.