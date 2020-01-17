180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,211 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

ATO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $114.14. 5,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,455. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

