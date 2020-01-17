180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,484 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 214.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

