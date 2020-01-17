1,690 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,290. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.