1,299 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Masimo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $116.22 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

