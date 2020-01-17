12,624 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

