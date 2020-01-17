$0.65 EPS Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 4,150,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,673. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,483,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

