$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. SB One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 17,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $229.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

