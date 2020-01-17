$0.48 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

