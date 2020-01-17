-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 1,353,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,503. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

