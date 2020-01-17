-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 14,455,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,441 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 85,412 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,068,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 885,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,283 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,766 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.