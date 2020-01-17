$0.31 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,007,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,068,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.