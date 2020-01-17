-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 900,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

