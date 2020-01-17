$0.28 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 1,140,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,755. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

