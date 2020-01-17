$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,977.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $760,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,650.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,650 shares of company stock worth $14,512,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

