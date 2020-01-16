Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $702.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.17 million and the highest is $712.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $716.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 1,987,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

