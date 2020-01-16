Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0050 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $49.62 million and $6.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,121,820,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,830,353,805 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Koinex, Korbit, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, UEX, DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, OKEx, OTCBTC, Coinone, DEx.top, AirSwap, Huobi, BiteBTC, WazirX, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, FCoin, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Bithumb and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

