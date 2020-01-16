ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,082.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $54,082.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05880875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034803 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00115223 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

