ZEON (ZEON) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $1.63 million and $7,138.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.03632495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00196056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.