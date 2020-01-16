ZENZO Market Capitalization Tops $196,718.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $196,718.00 and $342.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036511 BTC.

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,273,823 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,277 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

