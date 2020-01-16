Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00575709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00149157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00122856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006896 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,581,850 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

