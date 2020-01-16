Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $352,192.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,450 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

