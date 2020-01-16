Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.63.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.40. 259,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,168. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

