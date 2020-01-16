Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE MSC remained flat at $$20.14 on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

