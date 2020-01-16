Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock worth $2,241,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

