Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:AKCA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,872. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

