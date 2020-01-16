Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

