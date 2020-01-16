Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 2,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,589,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

