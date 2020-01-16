Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Sell

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 733,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,050. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

